Police seeking suspect in alleged murder attempt in Kahuku

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 5:09 p.m.

COURTESY HPD Suspect Ikaika Reed

COURTESY HPD

Suspect Ikaika Reed

Honolulu police today released a photo of suspect Ikaika Reed, who is wanted in connection with a second-degree murder attempt in Kahuku.

Police said that Reed, 45, remains at large after allegedly shooting a woman in the back last week.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. last Wednesday, when Reed and the victim, a 30-year-old woman, got into a verbal argument while sitting inside of a vehicle.

Reed then allegedly shot the woman in the back and fled the scene on foot.

Police said witnesses transported the victim to Kahuku Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or via the free P3 Tips app.

