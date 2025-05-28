Honolulu Star-Advertiser

U.S. to start revoking visas for Chinese students

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, D.C., today.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, D.C., today.

WASHINGTON >> U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said today the United States will start revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of wide-ranging efforts to fulfill its hardline immigration agenda.

In a statement, Rubio said the department will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

“The U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is also at the epicenter of Trump’s global trade war that has roiled financial markets, upended supply chains and fueled risks of a sharp worldwide economic downturn.

The number of Chinese international students in the United States has dropped to about 277,000 in 2024 from a high of around 370,000 in 2019, driven partly by growing tension between the world’s two biggest economies and heightened U.S. government scrutiny of some Chinese students.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the U.S. Department of State had halted new appointments for all foreign student and exchange visitor visa applicants, according to an internal cable.

The Trump administration has expanded social media vetting of foreign students and is seeking to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of its wide-ranging efforts to fulfill his hardline immigration agenda.

