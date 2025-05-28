Column: Compensate veterans exposed to toxins

While America celebrates National Military Appreciation Month this May, remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by military men and women should also come with tangible gratitude. Advocating for the 15.8 million veterans who served their country, and the 1.3 million people who still do, is a responsibility that goes beyond ceremonies and speeches.

Studies have repeatedly demonstrated that when compared to other populations, veterans experience poorer mental and physical health outcomes. The stress of military life leaves many with deep trauma, resulting in PTSD and a higher incidence of suicide. Physical stress is also present daily, not only from operational tasks, but also from exposure to toxic agents. Subsequently, veterans experience higher rates of cancers, metabolic disfunctions and other serious chronic conditions. As a result of these discrepancies between the health status of veterans and nonmilitary populations, veterans tend to have, on average, a shorter life span.

Up to a few years ago, compensation for veterans was intrinsically linked with their ability to prove a connection between service and diseases developed. This long and tedious process left many waiting for support that never came. A large portion of these veterans were affected by serious conditions, including asbestos exposure, which is common among veterans serving after WWII. In these cases, asbestos-related illnesses can take decades to develop, yet despite their insidious debut, life expectancies are often short. Mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that develops years after being exposed, has a life expectancy of under a year. By the time veterans would qualify to receive compensation and health care, many of them would have succumbed to this illness.

In 2022, the Department for Veterans Affairs (VA) implemented the PACT Act, allowing veterans to receive immediate compensation for diseases caused by toxic exposure while in service. Up to 2024, even with a restricted list of diseases and toxic chemicals recognized under the Act, the VA granted more than $6.8 billion to veterans and their families after a total of 1.7 million claims. Although this represents a 75% increase in claims processed and granted when compared to the years before this bill’s enactment, many aspects are yet to be addressed.

Firstly, a recent report by the VA Office of Inspector General found that misdated claims under the PACT Act resulted in nearly $7 million in improper payments to veterans within the first year. The investigation revealed that around 31,400 of the 131,000 reviewed claims were assigned incorrect effective dates, potentially delaying or inflating benefits, and raising concerns about the VA’s preparedness and training in processing this landmark legislation.

Concomitantly, the process through which the VA expands the list of toxic agents and diseases for compensation is slow to progress. For example, while kidney cancer is recognized as a compensated disease, veterans with this condition only receive benefits if the cancer can be linked with one of the toxic agents recognized under the Act. These contradictions are not uncommon in the Act and leave thousands of veterans without access to the care they need for diseases developed in service of their country.

Hawaii is home to nearly 90,000 veterans, with over 65,000 of them residing in Honolulu County. Many of these individuals served aboard Navy vessels or worked at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, where asbestos was widely used in insulation, piping and ship components until the 1980s.

Beyond asbestos, veterans stationed in Hawaii may have been exposed to other hazardous agents, including jet fuel and other volatile organic compounds, PFAS-contaminated groundwater near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and toxic herbicides used for vegetation control. Despite clear evidence linking these exposures to chronic illnesses like cancer and organ failure, most are still not recognized under presumptive compensation rules.

To honor service members and veterans during the National Military Appreciation Month also means acknowledging the risks and dangers Honolulu veterans endured. For this reason, the VA must adopt a systematic, science-based review process to expand recognized toxic agents and ensure timely, just compensation. This approach will align presumptive policies with current scientific evidence and address long-standing gaps in veterans’ health care coverage.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure on Navy ships and assists veterans in navigating the VA claims process.