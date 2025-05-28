Letter: Garcia deportation issue is all about due process

Columnist Cal Thomas’ narrative is both inaccurate and misses the issue on the Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case, which is “due process” (“Dems’ Abrego Garcia narrative obscures inconvenient truth,” Star-Advertiser, April 22).

Garcia may well turn out to be a gang member. In fact, according to reports, in 2019, two judges had previously found sufficient evidence to support Garcia’s gang membership, but in October another granted a “withholding of removal” order.

Thomas is correct that Democrats should not be creating any narrative making Garcia out to be something he might not be. But Republicans really should follow the legal processes and orders of the court. (And Thomas should be more diligent in creating his own narrative.)

Would not the simplest solution be to bring Garcia back and give him his due process? If he’s shown to be a gang member, then deport him properly. If not, then let him stay. What is so hard about that?

Paul Campbell

Waipio

