Letter: Prioritize rehabilitation, not more incarceration

I do not understand how we as a society continue to support the construction of new jails when we have warehoused people for too long without an increase in community safety.

Will a new jail address the root causes of criminal behavior and help people become healthy members of society? Will it remedy addiction, and lower recidivism rates? Will it support families whose loved ones are separated by incarceration?

Healthy communities should invest in systems that help people currently incarcerated from reoffending after serving their sentences. What about job training? Our taxpayer funds are better spent on education, treatment and job training for those returning home after exiting jail.

I care about my community, including the incarcerated. We all have a stake in ensuring that our moopuna (grandchildren), family and friends will not be victimized by someone whose crimes could be prevented by addressing the source of the problem.

M. Verdine Kong

Wailuku

