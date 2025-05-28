Letter: Support Palestinians on World Hunger Day

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I can’t do any better than write my concurrence with the Quakers and the American Friends Service Committee.

Today is World Hunger Day. Join thousands of students, veterans and many others on hunger strikes in solidarity with Palestinians condemning berserk and bestial colonial Zionist Israel’s enforced genocide by starvation in Gaza and across the holy land.

Thousands of Palestinians, many of them children, have died of malnutrition, and many more will die in the next few hours. For nearly three months, Israel criminally blocked all food, water, medicine and humanitarian aid from the region — all while carrying out a sadistic siege against hospitals, shelters and residential areas that killed tens of thousands of human beings.

The complicit U.S. government provides unconditional military support to, and diplomatic cover for, the depravity of Israel’s campaign. Shame, shame all around.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

