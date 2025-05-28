Off the news: Going green for mental health awareness

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu Hale and the Blaisdell Arena glowed green as the sun set Monday and will remain lit through sunrise Friday, as part of a nationwide movement promoting open talk about mental health, and to “let people know they are not alone,” as Mayor Rick Blangiardi stated.

One World Trade Center, Wrigley Field and more than 200 landmarks nationwide have lit up in green — official color of mental health awareness — during May, Mental Health Awareness Month.

Within the islands, immediate mental health support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, clicking through hicares.hawaii.gov or searching Hawaii CARES 988 to connect with a locally trained counselor.