Off the news: Transparency needed on isle deportations

Yes, noncitizens who violate immigration or other U.S. laws lose the right to stay here; even bleeding hearts shouldn’t want a noncitizen convicted killer or drug dealer roaming our streets.

However, the important step of due process through the legal system, to determine rightful deportation, must be firmly adhered to. That bears monitoring as federal agents have arrested more than 100 people in Hawaii this year for alleged violations of immigration law — but have not disclosed details such as where they were arrested and for what.