Editorial: Wrong to degrade marine monument

The Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM) was established by President George W. Bush in 2009, protecting an area surrounding Wake, Baker, Howland and Jarvis islands, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef and Palmyra Atoll, to the south and west of Hawaii. In doing so, the Republican president recognized its irreplaceable and unmatchable nature.

Bush’s proclamation details the monument’s “most widespread collection of marine- and terrestrial-life protected areas on the planet” that is also under just one country’s jurisdiction. Here, and only here, are sheltered “endemic species including corals, fish, shellfish, marine mammals, seabirds, water birds, land birds, insects and vegetation not found elsewhere.”

President Barack Obama expanded the monument’s boundaries in 2014, protecting undersea mountains and deepwater corals, and sheltering marine life that includes five species of endangered and protected turtles and the world’s largest remaining colonies of several seabird species, including the endangered white-throated storm petrel.

The integrity of this marine national monument’s borders and the enforceability of a national monument designation are now threatened, unnecessarily. Properly, organizations concerned with protecting Pacific Ocean environments have challenged the move.

On April 17, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering the monument be opened to commercial fishing. Stating that prohibiting commercial fishing “disadvantages” U.S. fishing fleets by limiting access within the U. S. Exclusive Economic Zone, the order declares that “a prohibition on commercial fishing is not, at this time, necessary for the proper care and management of the PRIMNM.”

The order is wrongheaded on several levels. Among them: Shrinking protected ocean areas goes against the recommendations of environmental scientists worldwide. Legally, however, one simple argument looms large: A president cannot undermine a previous presidential order concerning a national monument, under the Antiquities Act — the authorizing law.

The “Antiquities Act empowers the President to create national monuments and reserve federally … controlled lands and waters, to protect objects of historic or scientific interest,” notes a May 22 lawsuit filed by Kapa‘a, the Conservation Council for Hawaii and the Center for Biological Diversity. “It does not give the President the opposite power to revoke those protections. Congress retained that latter power for itself.”

Marine national monuments are created to protect and conserve “relatively pristine ocean ecosystems,” as described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is this undisturbed — “pristine” — status, along with the value this holds for scientific research and public observation, that the designation protects; the presence of species with commercial value isn’t a determining factor.

“Significant objects of scientific interest” are part of this “highly pristine deep sea and open ocean ecosystem, with unique biodiversity,” the 2014 proclamation states. The April proclamation states commercial fishing “would not put the objects of scientific and historic interest that the PRIMNM protects at risk.” That’s dubious — but even so, a determination on this point isn’t necessary to challenge the order. “Risk” isn’t the measure here.

As the organizations correctly state, “Even short-term commercial fishing can inflict long-term, irreparable harm on the pristine marine environment.” This is what the monument designation protects.

Strong ties between this treasured marine area and Pacific Islander culture and history were affirmed in 2025, when it was proclaimed the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument. To diminish it is an affront to those who live in the Pacific Islands, particularly its indigenous people.