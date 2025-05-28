A Toast to Service

Today, there are around 60 countries that mandate some form of military or government service. I am all for service of country. My late father served in the army and would reflect on that time of his life as his opportunity to see more of the world than a Filipino immigrant — the first of five siblings born in America to a plantation hand — could ever imagine. The friendships he cultivated and the perspective he gained while serving during a tumultuous time in our country’s history forged a kind man with unshakable principles, who’d later become a fantastic father.

Do I think our country should mandate military or government service? No way. I’d give myself four days before Champagne withdraws rendered me unable to hold a steady grip.

Although, I do think the world would be a much kinder place if restaurant employment was mandatory. In some ways, a restaurant does resemble the armed forces — at least from a hierarchical standpoint. The stakes are obviously incomparable, but working in a restaurant is nevertheless a valuable experience that would teach many the common courtesy that I find lacking lately in this “Aloha State.”

Working in restaurants taught me how to contribute to a team and to accept accountability for my actions. It taught me valuable practical skills like how to communicate, cook and clean — all with a sense of urgency — and ultimately, it led me to become a more empathetic man. As anyone who worked in a restaurant will tell you, mistakes happen, even when your intent and effort are there. I still have nightmares about forgetting table 11’s ketchup.

The importance of local restaurants cannot be overstated. Each one stands as a microcosm of human nature and a tribute to its resolve, especially given the cost of doing business here in Hawaii. Please dine out if you are able.

Here are two wines I recently drank at Giovedi in downtown Honolulu — one of my favorite restaurants in the world.

Berlucchi, Franciacorta

Extra Brut

Franciacorta, located in the posh Lombardy region (think Milan Fashion Week) is Italy’s answer to Champagne. Made with the same grapes and in the same method as its French counterparts, Franciacorta’s warmer climate leads to riper, rounder fruit flavors. One cannot speak of Franciacorta without mentioning Berlucchi, credited as the originator of the style in 1961 (which is why “’61” adorns their label). The best part about this lesser-known style is that it’s much less expensive, and just as delicious. I drank it to start my meal, and the bubbles paired beautifully with the salinity and crunch of Giovedi’s coppa di testa special — traditionally served cold and thinly sliced, but there reimagined as a piping hot arancini.

Cost: $17/glass.

Domaine Michel Brégeon

Pinot Bianco

Founded in 1893, Terlan has played a pivotal role in elevating the reputation of northern Italian wines, especially white wines, pioneering long-aging techniques. Terlan’s vineyards, nestled up against the Dolomite Mountains offers a distinctly cool climate of volcanic soils that creates a wine with minerality and crispness. Although some bottles sell for hundreds of dollars, their most important is this Pinot Bianco, a workhorse for the table and transmitter of the soul of the place and winery. This is Pinot Grigio with weight, pretty florals and no bitterness. Works as a fantastic palate cleanser, but I especially enjoyed it with Giovedi’s innovative Prosciutto San Daniele, served with a Vietnamese donut reminiscent of bánh tiêu — a playful fusion of Italian tradition and Asian flavor in a way that’s both unexpected and regionally resonant, as San Daniele lies just beyond Terlan.

Cost: $18/glass.