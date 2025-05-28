For The Dessert Lover

Join the team at The Local General Store (3458 Waialae Ave.) for an intimate evening filled with sweet treats. The three-course dessert menu features nostalgic desserts inspired by the owners’ cherished memories with their moms. Indulge in treats like honey and calamansi semifreddo with polvorone streusel, or silvanas with Manoa chocolate crèmeux and cashew meringue. It’s the perfect way to keep the Mother’s Day celebrations going. Tickets and more details are available at thelocalgeneralstorehi.com.

Secret Menu Wonders

Did you know Kono’s Restaurant (3605 Waialae Ave.) has a secret menu just for locals? Show your Hawaii state ID, and you’ll unlock the secret Kamaaina Bomber, packed with local favorites sure to satisfy your hunger. Plus, enjoy a free fountain drink with your purchase. Kono’s also has a new app, making it easier to place orders and access exclusive deals. Order for pickup or delivery and enjoy the same amazing flavors with a little extra aloha. Don’t forget to follow @konosrestaurant on Instagram to stay updated on all its exciting specials and deals throughout the year.

Cool Down Or Spice It Up

Looking for something new to try this summer? Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya (multiple locations) has you covered with its new summer menu, bringing both heat and refreshment just in time for the season. For a spicy kick, try the Ultimate Volcano Ramen ($22.99) with a tonkotsu mala broth, thick cuts of pork chashu, green onions, mozzarella cheese, and hearty noodles. If you’re craving something cool, the Goma Hiyashi ($16.99) offers a refreshing goma soy milk base with thin noodles, ground pork, green onions and cucumbers. A vegetarian option with tofu is available upon request. And don’t forget to pair your meal with a cold one—enjoy $5 beers with your order. The summer menu is available at all locations until the end of September, so don’t miss out on the delicious fun!