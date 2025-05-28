Grill, Baby, Grill

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
By Cassidy Apo
It’s National Barbecue Month, and what better way to kick off the summer than with some of Hawaii’s finest barbecue? There’s nothing like enjoying a cold drink with friends while sinking your teeth into mouthwatering grilled meats. And the best part? You don’t have to wait until summer to satisfy those barbecue cravings! It’s available year-round.
Easy ‘Que
At Easy ‘Que’s, the motto is “BBQ, Beer, Bourbon” — and they’ve got more than enough of all three to satisfy your cravings. Savor a bourbon-tasting flight while diving into their tender brisket or a half-rack of St. Louis ribs. Looking to feed the whole crew? The family of four pack, starting at $85, lets you choose three meats, three sides and bread — the perfect spread for sharing. With something for everyone, Easy ‘Que is an easy choice for summer.
Easy ‘Que
767 Kailua Road Ste. 106, Kailua
808-762-3089
Instagram: @easyquehi
Guava Smoked
Guava Smoked will have you craving both smoked meat and smoked fish in one sitting. Its bestsellers include the spicy pork, which packs a flavorful kick, and the mild pork for those who prefer a more subtle heat. Don’t miss the salmon bellies or butterfish collars, perfect for satisfying your ocean cravings. For a true local treat, try the loco moco or hamburger steak topped with a rich, flavorful white gravy that’s sure to hit the spot.
Guava Smoked
Multiple Locations
guavasmoked.com
Instagram: @guavasmoked
Whiskey Smoke 808
You may have caught the special collaboration with Stephen Kina from 406BBQ and Whiskey Smoke 808 earlier this month, but if you missed it, don’t fret. The Whiskey Smoke team has brought Kina’s smoked brisket palusami back to its specials menu to keep the flavor alive. Along with that, you can dig into other fan favorites like the signature whiskey smoke burger or The Menu — a massive tray featuring the main meats, four sides, sausage and pickled veggies, perfect for sharing with a group of four or more. And, if you’re lucky, you might just get your hands on the legendary Hogzilla pork rib that’ll have you saying, “Oh my gosh, this is the biggest pork rib I’ve ever seen!”
Whiskey Smoke 808
45-1118 Kamehameha Hwy., kaneohe
Instagram: @whiskeysmoke_808
Photo courtesy whiskey smoke 808
Dixie Grill
At Dixie Grill, it’s not just about great food and drinks — it’s about having a great time while you’re at it. With daily happy hour specials from 3 to 6 p.m., game nights on Mondays and plates perfect for sharing, you’re in for an unforgettable time. Bring your friends and dive into the Trash Can Buffet, piled high with crab, brisket, wings, catfish and pulled pork. Craving comfort? Try southern favorites like a beef brisket sandwich, meatloaf grilled cheese, and pigs tail mac and cheese. Or, go big with one of its smoked plates, choosing from pulled pork, beef brisket and so much more. It’s a night of southern flavor and fun.
Dixie Grill
99-016 Kamehameha Hwy., aiea
808-485-2722
Instagram: @dixiegrillhi
Photo courtesy dixie grill