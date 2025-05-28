Make Today, Save For Tomorrow

These satisfying bowls are heaped with silky greens, spicy lentils, jammy eggs and salty feta. The fact that all of the components are cooked in the same pot and can be refrigerated for the week is nice, too. The greens are cooked like horta, a Greek dish of boiled wild greens often finished with olive oil and lemon. Using a mix of spinach and bitter greens, like kale or mustard greens, creates a juicy and bittersweet combination. The lentils, dressed with oregano and crushed red pepper, provide a tender base for the toppings, but grains would work, too. And feel free to embellish further with sliced raw fennel or carrots, toasted nuts or a dollop of cottage cheese.

Spinach and Feta Lentil Bowls

Ingredients:

•Salt

• 1 pound bitter greens, such as kale, mustard greens or escarole, tough stems removed, leaves sliced 1 inch thick (2 medium bunches or 1 large bunch, or use prechopped)

• 4 large eggs

• 1 pound mature spinach, stems removed, leaves sliced 1-inch thick (or use baby spinach)

• 1 1/2 cups green or black lentils

• 2 teaspoons dried oregano, plus more for serving

• 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

• 1 lemon, halved

• 6 to 8 ounces feta

Directions:

Bring a very large pot of salted water to a boil. (The water should taste salty.) Add the bitter greens and eggs and boil for 4 minutes, then add the spinach. Continue to cook until the greens are softened and dark green, 2 more minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the greens and eggs to a fine-mesh sieve to cool and drain; reserve the boiling water.

To the boiling water, add the lentils. Reduce heat and simmer until tender but not mushy, 10 to 20 minutes. When the lentils are just about done, transfer the eggs to a cutting board. Squeeze and press the greens to remove excess water, then transfer them to a bowl and set aside.

Drain the lentils in the fine-mesh sieve. Rinse the lentils under cold water and shake to dry. Right in the sieve, stir the oregano and crushed red pepper into the lentils; add more salt and crushed red pepper until the lentils are punchy.

Add the olive oil to the greens and stir to combine. Squeeze half the lemon over the greens and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt. Quarter the remaining lemon half for serving and slice or crumble the feta. If eating right away, peel the eggs.

Divide the lentils, greens, feta, eggs and lemon wedges among 4 bowls or airtight containers. Drizzle with oil, oregano and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately, or refrigerate in airtight containers for up to 4 days.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.

