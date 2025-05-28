‘Tako’ Look At This

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Besides selling tasty takoyaki items, the recently opened Tako4u food truck also features a kids age 12 and under eat-for-free policy to support keiki.

“We have free kids’ meals. A regular adult order is seven pieces. A kid walks up, we give them four pieces or the choice of a shave ice,” says Ken Maeda, vice president and general manager of HI Sky International LLC, which is the company that runs the truck. The business is founded and owned by CEO Yasutaka Nagata of Japan.

“We’re not a nonprofit organization. We’re a normal business. It’s just that our concept and our dream for all of our teammates on the same page is — let’s do it for the kids.”

Takoyaki is a well-known Japanese food made of small balls of batter stuffed with chopped up octopus and other ingredients. All of the takoyaki items on the Tako4u menu are priced at $11. The takoyaki is made to order.

The truck’s original takoyaki features octopus balls topped with dashi, ginger, green onions, and a sweet-and-savory sauce. It also features housemade mayonnaise, bonito fish flakes and dried seaweed flakes.

Meanwhile, the ponzu negi takoyaki boasts a citrus-based soy sauce. The company’s cheese takoyaki is topped with shredded cheese. Another popular takoyaki choice among patrons is the mentai mayo, which includes spiced cod roe.

Finally, there’s the shio negi takoyaki, which is sprinkled with alaea sea salt. All of the aforementioned items also are topped with green onions, mayo and dried seaweed flakes.

There are also two different flavored milky shave ice items on the menu, both priced at $7. The first is the kuromitsu kinako shave ice. It comes with a black-sugar syrup, sweetened soybean powder and is topped with condensed milk.

The other shave ice on the menu is the green tea matcha azuki. It features a sweetened green tea matcha syrup, condensed milk and some spoonfuls of sweetened, soft azuki beans.

Maeda adds that he hopes the kids-eat-free concept has a positive influence on young people. “They might be able to do something amazing when they get older. Hopefully, (if) this sparks them in some way, it might keep them out of trouble, it might save them, somehow, someway,” he says.

Follow @tako4uhawaii on Instagram for its pop-up location in Kakaako.

