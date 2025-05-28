The Summer Hangout

Summer is my favorite time of year because it’s when many friends come to visit, making it the perfect opportunity to take them to some of my favorite spots. Here are a few places I’ll recommend for catching up this summer.

FOR THE BREW-TIFUL FRIEND

If you’re after a laid-back brewery vibe, Lokahi Brewing Co. (1160 S. King St.) is the place to be. Not only are the brews top-notch, but the food always impresses. My go-to is the OG smash burger ($17) paired with crispy fries. The birria tacos ($19) are a standout, too, loaded with melted cheese, white onions and cilantro, all served in a flavorful consomme. What makes it even better? Lokahi Brewing hosts nightly events like trivia and comedy shows to keep the good times rolling.

Check out lokahibrewing.com for the full menu and event calendar, and don’t forget to follow @lokahibrewing on Instagram for the latest updates.

FOR THE TRENDY FRIEND

Pop-up restaurants are a hot trend in Hawaii’s culinary scene, and fishcake (307C Kamani St.) is the hub for up-and-coming culinary talent. With a rotating lineup of food vendors, you’ll always find something fresh to try. Grab a bottle of Neko Koneko’s coffee or Zingipop’s raw honey soda from the Venmo machine, and dig into Filipino-inspired dishes from iLaya or unique sandwiches from Baton a Manger—perfect for both your stomach and the ‘gram. With more than 15 rotating businesses, there’s always something new to discover.

Follow @fishcakehawaii on Instagram for its full vendor schedule.

FOR THE HAPPY HOUR FRIEND

For those who love a good happy hour, Merriman’s Honolulu (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170) is a must. From 3 to 5 p.m., enjoy special happy hour prices on wines, plus $2 off draft beers and cocktails. Don’t miss out on its farm-to-table cocktails, which highlight Hawaii’s local farms. For bites, share the popular kalua pig quesadilla ($10), Parmesan truffle fries ($6) or baja-styled fish tacos ($10).

Follow @merrimanshonolulu on Instagram to stay updated on exciting events and deals.