Tuna Salad The Persian Way

Inspired by Iranians’ love affair with pickles and fresh herbs, this tuna salad combines the crunch and tang of dill pickles with a mix of herbs. The cheerful addition of potato chips celebrates relaxed summer lunches — and tastes great any time of year. Ciabatta rolls and classic salted chips are especially good here, but you can use your favorite loaves and chips, or skip the bread and just serve the tuna salad with chips for scooping.

Tuna Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients:

• 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna in water

• 1/4 cup plus 2 table spoons mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup finely chopped sour dill pickles (from 2 small pickles)

• 1 large celery stalk, finely chopped

• 1 green onion, finely chopped

• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill or 1 table spoon dried dill

• 1/2 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

• 4 ciabatta sandwich rolls, split and lightly toasted Potato chips, for serving

Directions:

Drain the tuna, place in a medium bowl and use a fork to flake into pieces. Add the mayonnaise, pickles, celery, green onion, dill, parsley, lemon juice and oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper and combine well. Taste and adjust all seasonings to your liking if needed.The tuna salad will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Divide the tuna salad among the bottom halves of the rolls, top off with potato chips, sandwich with the ciabatta tops and serve.

Total time: 5 minutes, creates 4-6 sandwiches.

© 2025 The New York Times Company