Hawaii climate impact fee becomes law
Gov. Josh Green spoke about the importance of the new climate impact law Tuesday at the state Capitol. The additional lodging tax is projected to generate $90 million to $100 million in annual new revenue to combat climate change and reduce wildfire risks.
Gov. Josh Green signed into law a first-of-its-kind climate impact bill Tuesday at the state Capitol. The governor was flanked by legislators, members of the visitor industry and experts on climate change. The increase in the hotel room tax, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, means locals and Hawaii visitors who stay in hotels or other accommodations will soon pay an overall rate of 14%.