The Maunakea Scholars program recognized 11 students from Waipahu High School during its annual awards ceremony at Waipahu High School on Friday, and awarded the $10,000 Hokuala Scholarship to graduating senior Mila Rexford.

Launched in 2015, the Maunakea Scholars program has awarded “telescope time” to more than 250 of Hawaii’s public high school students, giving them the opportunity to conduct independent research using the Hawaii-based W.M. Keck Observatory, Canada­-France-Hawaii Telescope, NASA Infared Telescope Facility and the Las Cumbres Observatory in Goleta, Calif.

Since 2018 it has provided $60,000 in scholarships to students from the program who have demonstrated “exceptional achievement within the Maunakea Scholars program and are committed to continuing their astronomy education in college,” according to a news release.

Rexford, who will be attending University of Hawaii at Hilo in the fall, worked on her winning project, “The Mystery of the Red Square Nebula” since her sophomore year when she received telescope time through the program.

Over the past two years, a news release said she collaborated with astronomers in Hawaii and Great Britain to refine her data and create 3D-printed models of her research for young audiences and those with vision impairments.

“I’ve always been interested in astronomy, so receiving telescope time and seeing the environment astronomers work in made me want to pursue it even more,” Rexford said in a statement. “It was an honor to work with Maunakea Scholars on that project. Receiving this scholarship now will really help me further my education.”

Rexford was among the 32 students from six statewide public high schools, including Kapolei, Kalani, Molokai, Waipahu, Waiakea and Kea­lakehe, who participated in the program this past year.

Friday’s awards ceremony also recognized the 10 Waipahu students who will receive telescope time next year.

Waipahu students Natalie Tosta, Joshua David Visitacion, Devon Ali-Elmore, Matthew Vila, Janessa Torres, Jorge Badua, Isaac Paca­riem, Aaron Paguirigan, Arielle Daguio and Athea Brielle Orbita received the awards and will study topics that range from the solar system to distant galaxies, according to the news release.

Awardee Tosta said in a statement that she’s excited about the opportunity.

“I want to be an astrophysicist one day, so this is another step in my journey toward that goal,” Tosta said.

Mary Beth Laychak, Maunakea Scholars coordinator at UH’s Institute for Astronomy, said that in addition to mentoring Rexford for several years, she is proud of the awardees that the program will soon host.

“I know of six alumni who are either working in Maunakea astronomy or continuing their education in the field. That’s in addition to many others working in education, engineering, and computer science,” Laychak said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what these students do moving forward.”