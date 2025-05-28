Nonprofit applicants sought for affordable housing grants

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Nareit Foundation encourages affordable housing nonprofits in Hawaii to submit applications by June 13 for grants to support their projects.

The foundation said in a news release that grants will be awarded to selected nonprofits through the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative, which is funded by contributions from real estate investment trusts operating in Hawaii.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Nareit Hawaii Community Giving Initiative has awarded $2.5 million in grants to support affordable housing programs by nonprofits on Maui, Kauai, Hawaii island, Molokai and Oahu.

Grant applicants should be implementing projects that will provide affordable housing for sale or rent and those with “shovel-ready” projects will receive priority, the release said.

The grants are not intended for projects that are still in the planning process, the release said.

Previous awardees include a $150,000 grant to HomeAid Hawaii to support the new Kipuola Kauhale in Kahului, a $100,000 grant to the Waianae Community Re-Development Corporation’s young workforce housing and a $50,000 grant to Molokai Affordable Housing Alliance to support low-income kupuna housing on Molokai’s Department of Hawaiian Home Lands lots.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Nareit Hawaii Executive Director Gladys Quinto Marrone said in a statement, “We encourage our local nonprofits to submit grant applications and want to express our gratitude for their dedication to make housing more affordable and to strengthen our communities. We also appreciate the generous financial support of our REIT partners for making these grants available on an annual basis.”

All applicants must complete the grant application form on found on the Nareit Hawaii website, the release said.