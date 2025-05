Above, Isom spoke at the Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief David Isom, command senior enlisted leader to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, discussed training parameters with Indian Marine Commandos before conducting military free-fall training during Rim of the Pacific Exercises in 2022.

The top enlisted leader at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp Smith has been tapped to go to the Pentagon to serve as the most senior enlisted service member in the entire U.S. military.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that Fleet Master Chief David Isom, a seasoned combat veteran, has been selected to serve as the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or SEAC. He will be the sixth person to take on the position since it was was created in 2005.

Isom enlisted in the Navy in 1987, and after passing SEAL selection went on to serve with the service’s most elite special operations units, including Navy Special Warfare Development Group — better known to the general public as SEAL Team Six.

His deployments include the Persian Gulf War, tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and — according to his official bio — several deployments across the Pacific and the Horn of Africa. His military awards include four Bronze Star Medals, including two with “V” devices for valor; two Combat Action Ribbons; and a Presidential Unit Citation.

Before serving as the senior enlisted man for Indo-Pacific Command he had already been in Hawaii as the senior enlisted leader for Special Operations Command Pacific. In both roles Isom’s duties included traveling the region visiting American bases to talk to troops as well as working to bolster ties with foreign service members from other countries and observing training.

At the Pentagon, Isom will replace Marine Sgt. Maj. Troy Black, who is leaving the job after serving as SEAC for two years.

Black previously served as the sergeant major of the Marine Corps before he was selected as the SEAC by Army Gen. Mark Milley and continued on as the senior enlisted advisor to Air Force Gen. C.Q. Brown, whom President Donald Trump controversially fired from the role of chairman in February along with Navy chief Adm. Lisa Franchetti and other officers serving under the Joint Chiefs.

After the firings, Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono charged that “there is no reasonable justification for these terminations. Instead, the dismissals reveal the President’s true intention: installing a group of ‘yes men’ with fealty to him and not the Constitution or the American people.”

Under Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon is seeing major shake-ups across the board. Hegseth has vowed to rid the military of “woke” officers and civilian personnel, and pledged that there will be a new focus on “lethality.”

Though considered the most senior enlisted role in the military, the SEAC doesn’t actually lead troops as part of the chain of command but serves as an advisor to the military’s most senior officer to serve as a voice to the Pentagon’s top leadership addressing the issues of enlisted personnel. In this case, Isom will advise Brown’s replacement, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine.

Just as Brown’s firing was controversial, Trump’s appointment of Caine raised eyebrows. Though Caine is a respected officer with extensive experience across the U.S. government, at the time of his nomination he had already retired as a lieutenant general — making him legally ineligible for the role. To make him eligible, Trump had to order that he be both reinstated to active service and promoted to four-star general.

Trump has often told a story of meeting Caine in Iraq during his first presidency, describing him as wearing the iconic red MAGA hat of his supporters and expressing personal admiration and loyalty to Trump — which would have violated several military policies if true. The details of the story often differed and shifted when Trump told it at different venues.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Caine told lawmakers “I went back and listened to those tapes, and I think the president was actually talking about somebody else. I’ve never worn any political merchandise or said anything to that effect.” When Hirono asked him “if you wore it, would that constitute partisan political activity by a uniformed officer — yes or no?” Caine answered, “I think it probably would, yes.”

Caine ultimately was confirmed with 44 Republicans and 16 Democrats voting in favor, though his confirmation was opposed by both Hawaii’s Hirono and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Isom will be the first sailor to serve as SEAC and is leaving Camp Smith for the Pentagon at a time when the military views the Pacific as its top priority theater of operations amid tensions with China. He would bring extensive experience in the region as well as personal knowledge of and relationships with members of foreign militaries that Pentagon leaders are hoping to strengthen alliances with.