Dave Reardon: Time will tell if Hunter can become an Ohtani-like 2-way star

I learned something about Travis Hunter recently that makes me think he has a better chance than I did before of succeeding as a two-way player in the NFL.

The guy is very, very smart.

When he graduated from Colorado earlier this month it was widely reported that he did so with honors — and in a major, anthropology, that is not considered an easy one.

One thing he did not know? His exact grade-point average. He said he wasn’t sure if it was 3.7 or 3.9.

Either way, he was a two-time Academic First Team All-American to go with his Heisman Trophy, and many other awards.

His grade-point average in high school was easier to remember, since it was 4.0. His SAT score was perfect, too, 1600.

The No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft who went to Jacksonville plans to play both wide receiver and defensive back for the Jaguars. One of the reasons given for doubt about his ability to play both ways is that in order to do so well he will need to spend twice as much time not on the field practicing and in games. He would also need to spend double the time of others watching video and in other ways learning about his opponents’ strengths, weaknesses and tendencies.

Hunter hasn’t stated a preference for either position.

He said he wants to play both ways, like he did in college.

How many plays?

“All of them, if they’ll let me,” he said.

Two-way stars are rare in college, and there has not been a player who starred on both offense and defense in the NFL since Chuck Bednarik’s career ended nearly 65 years ago. Bednarik played center and linebacker for the Eagles for much of an NFL career that started in 1949 and ended in 1962.

The most significant two-way NFL player after Bednarik was Hunter’s coach at Colorado, Deion Sanders. In 1996, Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback, also caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a touchdown on offense. He also played some receiver later in his career for the 49ers.

The Cardinals’ Roy Green was the last NFL player before Sanders to play significant downs as a receiver and defensive back during the same season. In 1981, Green made 33 receptions for 708 receiving yards, and had three games in which he caught a touchdown pass and also made an interception. In one 1981 game, Green was in on 108 plays, playing on offense, defense and four special teams.

From the next season on until his retirement in 1991, Green was solely a receiver, and was a two-time All Pro selection in 1983 and 1984 at wide receiver.

While Hunter tries to surpass his college coach’s achievements as a both-sides-of-the-ball NFL player, Shohei Ohtani appears to be headed back to two-way stardom in baseball soon.

The two time MVP hasn’t pitched in a game since August 2023 due to an injury requiring elbow surgery, but it looks like he might be back on the mound in an MLB game soon.

He threw to live batters for the first time in practice Sunday, before hitting a leadoff home run to start the game for two games in a row.

Ohtani has already proven he can pitch and hit well over the course of a complete season. In 2022, while playing for the Los Angeles Angels, he became the first major leaguer to pitch for 10 wins and hit 10 homers in a season since Babe Ruth more than 100 years before him.

In the months and years ahead it will be interesting to see if Hunter can be a unicorn on par with Ohtani, and how long either or both of them can continue to star at double-duty, and if they inspire others to do so at the highest level of their sports.