13 collegiate softball players make grade

Five student-athletes from the University of Hawaii, five from Chaminade and three from Hawaii Hilo were named to the College Sports Communicators Softball Academic All-District Team, released Tuesday.

Representing the Rainbow Wahine were Jamie McGaughey, Carys Murakami, Macy Brandl, Milan Ah Yat and Amelia Fidge.

McGaughey was recognized as a CSC Academic All-America finalist and will advance to the national ballot.

The Silverswords earning recognition were Bailey Benson, Summer Buck, Taryn Fujioka, Kamryn Lopez and Miranda Diaz.

Lexie Tilton, Madison Rabe and Madi Lee made it for the Vulcans.

To be recognized, student-athletes must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically, have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 and have played in 90% or have started in 66% of their team’s contests. Pitchers must have a minimum 17 appearances or 35 innings pitched.