Oregon State infielder Aiva Arquette tagged out Oregon catcher Anson Aroz during the game on April 29, 2025, at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Arquette, a finalist for many postseason awards, will lead the Beavers in the NCAA Corvallis Regional. Other teams are USC, Saint Mary’s and TCU.

BASEBALL

>> Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Had his team-leading 69th RBI of the season, but the Razorbacks fell 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Led by him and Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas smashed the program’s single-season record for home runs with 110 in 56 games, the Aloy brothers had 31 of them (Wehiwa with 18 and Kuhio tied for seond with 13). Despite the loss, Arkansas was selected as the host of a regional with Kansas, Creighton and North Dakota State beginning Friday. Nolan Souza (Punahou) is out for the season.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Leads the Beavers into their home regional against USC, TCU and Saint Mary’s beginning Friday as a finalist for many national awards, most recently the Brooks Wallace Award for the nation’s top shortstop. He has not missed a game at the position this season and committed only four errors while slashing .348/.473/.676.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Hasn’t played since May 2, but the Sun Devils went 5-5 without him to reach the NCAA Tournament beginning Friday against UC Irvine, with UCLA and Fresno State also in the bracket.

>> Liwai Correa (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Utah Valley: The freshman hasn’t made his NCAA debut but is on the roster for the Wolverines, who will begin their regional Friday against Oregon with Cal Poly and Arizona looming.

>> Mack Higuchi (Mid-Pacific), Cal Poly: Donned the catcher’s gear once during the Big West Tournament to help the Mustangs win the championship. He has not made an error in 12 games bahind the plate and allowed only one passed ball. Cal Poly will open its regional against Arizona on Friday, with Oregon and Utah Valley also there.

>> Cody Kashimoto (Punahou), Saint Mary’s: Got on base twice and scored a run as the Gaels beat San Diego 9-8 in the West Coast Conference championship game. He scored five runs and drove in three in the tournament but committed three errors at second base, two of them in the ninth inning of the championship, though he handled his final attempt cleanly. Saint Mary’s will open regional play on Friday against Oregon State. Hunter Hirayama (Mililani) is also on the roster.

>> Aukai Kea (Kamehameha), Vanderbilt: Is on the roster for the Commodores as a freshman but hasn’t appeared in a game. Vanderbilt is in the Nashville region and begins play Friday against Wright State. Kea played three years at Kamehameha before moving to IMG Academy for his senior year.

>> Kaena Kiakona (Kamehameha), UCLA: Hasn’t pitched in a game since May 6 but also hasn’t given up a run in four appearances as the Bruins host a regional beginning Friday against Fresno State with Arizona State and UC Irvine also there.

>> Jonah Reich (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Kansas State: The junior hasn’t pitched in a game yet after coming over from Arizona Christian, and freshman Chandler Murray (Mid-Pacific) hasn’t had an at-bat, but they will represent Hawaii for the Jayhawks in the Texas Regional beginning Friday against Texas-San Antonio. Texas and Houston Christian are also in the bracket.

>> Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), Oklahoma State: Went 1-for-4 in the Big 12 Tournament, helping the Cowboys reach the regionals for the 12th straight year. The Cowboys play Duke on Friday with Binghamton and Georgia also in the bracket.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas Tyler: Won the battle of Hawaii pitchers in the NCAA Division II Tournament with a two-hitter with one walk for a 2-0 victory over Western Washington, running her season total to 20-1 with a 1.47 ERA. Kaiana Kong (Campbell) took the loss despite going the distance and giving up a run in the first and another in the sixth. Aholelei and the Patriots opened the championship series with a 6-0 win over Tampa with the Kaiser product throwing a one-hitter. She can become a national champion today, Texas-Tyler needs to beat Tampa only once in the next two games to lift the trophy.

>> Nelly McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll), Oklahoma: Drilled a 268-foot home run that was measured at 77 mph in a 13-2 wipeout of Alabama to send the Sooners to their ninth straight Women’s College World Series. Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) helped out with a perfect suicide squeeze to drive in McEnroe-Marinas. The Sooners begin the World Series on Thursday against Tennessee.

>> Tiani Wayton (Punahou), Linfield: Helped the Wildcats into the NCAA Division III World Series, walking twice and scoring a run in an 11-0 win over Illinois Wesleyan in the Super Regional. Linfield will begin the World Series on Thursday against Saint Mary’s of Minnesota.