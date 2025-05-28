Stanford, UCLA, Marquette highlight 2025 Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule

The University of Hawaii announced a 29-match schedule with 17 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the 2025 Rainbow Wahine volleyball team today.

The five-time defending Big West Conference champions, who went 21-10 last season and advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, will play three other returning NCAA teams in the nonconference schedule.

UH will open the season with the Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic on Aug. 29 against Marquette, which advanced to a regional semifinal in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Hawaii will also play Utah State and San Diego before hosting the Outrigger Invitational the following weekend against San Jose State, Utah Valley and St. John’s.

The nonconference home schedule concludes with two matches against Portland on Sept. 11 and 12.

UH’s first road trip will be in Palo Alto, Calif., in a four-team tournament hosted by Stanford. UH will open against the Cardinal, who advanced to a NCAA Regional Final and placed fifth in the final AVCA coaches poll. Hawaii will renew a rivalry with UCLA in the 79th meeting between the two programs before ending the tourney against reigning Sun Belt champion Texas State.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Rainbow Wahine open conference play against UC Riverside and UC Davis at home on Sept. 26 and 27. Eight of UH’s 11 matches in October are on the road.

UH will end the regular season at home against Long Beach State on Nov. 22 before the Big West Championship is held Nov. 26-29 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

2025 University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Schedule

All home matches at 7 p.m. SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

* — Big West Conference match

AUGUST

Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic

29—Marquette. 30–Utah State. 31—San Diego, 5 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Outrigger Invitational

4—San Jose State. 5—Utah Valley. 7—St. John’s, 5 p.m.

11—Portland. 12—Portland.

Stanford Tournament

19—at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. 20—UCLA, 11 a.m. 21—Texas State, 8 a.m.

26—*UC Riverside. 27—*UC Davis.

OCTOBER

3—*at CSU Bakersfield, TBA. 4—*at CSUN, 3 p.m. 10—*Cal Poly. 12—*UC Santa Barbara. 17—*at Long Beach State, 4 p.m. 18—*at UC San Diego, 3 p.m. 21—*at UC Irvine, 3 p.m. 25—*Cal State Fullerton. 30—*at UC Davis, TBA.

NOVEMBER

1—*—at UC Riverside, TBA. 7—*CSUN. 9—*CSU Bakersfield. 14—*at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m. 15—*at Cal Poly, TBA. 21—*UC San Diego. 22—*Long Beach State.

26—29—Big West Championship, at Long Beach, Calif.