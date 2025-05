Shark warning signs have been posted this morning at Chuns Beach, two miles north of Haleiwa Beach Park, on Oahu’s North Shore.

Ocean Safety lifeguards or another reliable source saw one aggressive, 8- to 10-foot shark at Chuns Beach, according to an alert issued at 10:39 a.m.

“If you see or encounter a shark, notify Ocean Safety personnel or call 911 immediately,” said the alert.