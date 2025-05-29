Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Body of missing hiker recovered from Maili Pillbox Trail

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:34 p.m.

The body of a missing hiker was recovered from the Maili Pillbox Trail overnight, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Wednesday for a missing hiker on the Maili Pillbox Trail. Six units with 17 personnel responded, arriving on scene at 8:07 p.m.

Rescue personnel were able to locate the hiker. He was transported off the trail by helicopter, then transferred to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:30 a.m. today.

The Honolulu Police Department said the 42-year-old man was found unresponsive on the hiking trail in Maili, and that a death pronouncement was made.

Police have classified the case as an unattended death.

“At this time, there does not appear to be anything suspicious or any signs of foul play,” said HPD in a bulletin.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office has been notified, HPD said, and will be furthering the investigation.

