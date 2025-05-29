Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 29, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

China to resume Japanese seafood imports as Fukushima fears fade

By Rishav Chatterjee / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:39 p.m.

REUTERS/ISSEI KATO/FILE PHOTO A local fisheries cooperative staff member lands queen snappers at Kubura fishing port on Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost inhabited island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, in November 2023. China and Japan have agreed on procedures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, potentially marking a step towards ending a trade ban, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source from Japan’s ruling party.

REUTERS/ISSEI KATO/FILE PHOTO

A local fisheries cooperative staff member lands queen snappers at Kubura fishing port on Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost inhabited island in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, in November 2023. China and Japan have agreed on procedures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, potentially marking a step towards ending a trade ban, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source from Japan’s ruling party.

China and Japan have agreed on procedures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, potentially marking a step towards ending a trade ban, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source from Japan’s ruling party.

The agreement, reached during a bilateral meeting of officials in Beijing on Wednesday, comes as both governments work to ease tensions stemming from the 2023 release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Under the agreed measures, Japan will register fishery processing facilities with Chinese authorities, and export shipments will include inspection certificates confirming the absence of radioactive substances such as cesium-137, the report said.

Nikkei added that China is expected to formally announce the resumption of seafood imports from Japanese prefectures outside the Fukushima region in the near future.

China imposed the ban on Japanese seafood imports in 2023, shortly after Tokyo began releasing treated wastewater from the disaster-hit plant, prompting a sharp diplomatic and economic backlash.

The Japanese and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

See more:Business

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide