China to resume Japanese seafood imports as Fukushima fears fade

China and Japan have agreed on procedures to resume imports of Japanese seafood products, potentially marking a step towards ending a trade ban, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source from Japan’s ruling party.

The agreement, reached during a bilateral meeting of officials in Beijing on Wednesday, comes as both governments work to ease tensions stemming from the 2023 release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Under the agreed measures, Japan will register fishery processing facilities with Chinese authorities, and export shipments will include inspection certificates confirming the absence of radioactive substances such as cesium-137, the report said.

Nikkei added that China is expected to formally announce the resumption of seafood imports from Japanese prefectures outside the Fukushima region in the near future.

China imposed the ban on Japanese seafood imports in 2023, shortly after Tokyo began releasing treated wastewater from the disaster-hit plant, prompting a sharp diplomatic and economic backlash.

The Japanese and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.