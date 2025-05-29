Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Breaking News

HFD extinguishes fire on 9th floor of Kalakaua Homes

By Star-Advertiser staff

Last updated 11:34 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters put out a ninth-floor apartment fire Wednesday night at Kalakaua Homes in Pawaa, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 8:48 p.m., HFD received a 911 call for a building fire at 1545 Kalakaua Avenue, which is the address for Kalakaua Homes, a senior living community. Ten units with 39 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene just three minutes later.

Firefighters found a working fire on the ninth floor of Kalakaua Homes and began an aggressive attack.

Two residents on the ninth floor were assisted to a safe area and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 9:12 p.m.

Firefighters searched the involved unit and confirmed no occupants were inside.

The fire was declared under control at 9:05 p.m. and fully extinguished at 9:22 p.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s cause and origin, along with estimated damages.

