Maui officer of 11 years arrested for alleged sexual assault

Maui Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that an 11-year veteran of the department was arrested for alleged sexual assault in the first degree.

A 48-year-old man from Kahului has been placed on administrative leave, according to an MPD news release. His department-issued credentials and firearm have been temporarily removed. His identity was not immediately released.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement today, “Any Maui Police Department employee who violates the law will be held accountable — both criminally and administratively.”

“As Chief, I stand firmly behind the dedicated men and women — both sworn and civilian — who serve our community with integrity and commitment. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability and transparency. When our officers fall short of these standards, we must address those failures with impartiality and integrity,” Pelletier said in a statement. “Our community deserves accountability. We are taking deliberate steps to reinforce our commitment to fair and equitable law enforcement practices, ensuring that every individual’s rights are upheld.”

MPD said the investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.