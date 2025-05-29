Soldier, husband of missing pregnant woman, expected to plead guilty

A Schofield Barracks soldier, whose 19-year-old pregnant wife disappeared in the summer of 2024, has agreed to plead guilty to charges in a hearing next week, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel said today in an email.

Pfc. DeWayne Arthur Johnson II’s defense counsel negotiated a plea deal with the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel, which is not releasing any details on the charges at this time.

A June 3 – 5 hearing at Wheeler Army Airfield Courtroom is scheduled.

Johnson’s wife, Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, was six months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

The woman’s family last heard from her July 12, 2024.

On Aug. 27, the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred charges of providing false official statements, obstruction of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography in violation of Articles 107, 131b and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and 14 unnamed specifications against Dewayne Johnson.

Preferral of charges is a formal process in the military when a prosecutor drafts the charges, and a commander signs and reads the service member the charges.