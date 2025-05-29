Trump meets with Powell after months of disparaging the Fed

President Donald Trump met with Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, today after months of attacking the central bank for moving too slowly to lower interest rates.

The meeting, which was organized at Trump’s request, is the first since the president returned to the White House.

Powell and Trump discussed how the economy was evolving with regard to inflation, the labor market and growth. Powell did not share his expectations for monetary policy, the Fed said in a statement.

He told the president that such decisions would “depend entirely on incoming economic information and what that means for the outlook,” according to the statement, and would be “based solely on careful, objective and nonpolitical analysis.”

The meeting comes at a fraught moment for the economy, which now faces a variety of risks stemming from Trump’s policies. That has complicated the Fed’s job as it seeks to stamp out the remaining pressures on prices stemming from the pandemic and contain new ones that surface as a result of the tariffs, while also supporting a labor market that has begun to slow.

Since returning to the White House, the president has repeatedly imposed, paused and rolled back tariffs against America’s trading partners. His plan to rewire the global trading system was dealt a massive blow Wednesday after a federal court ruled that many of the levies in place were illegal.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

There are workarounds that suggest more expansive tariffs of some form will likely come back into effect at some point, leaving businesses and consumers in a state of limbo. Tariffs, which are taxes on imports, are broadly expected to slow growth while raising inflation.

Republicans are also seeking to push through sweeping tax cuts that risk raising the deficit at a time when U.S. government debt markets are on edge. That coupled with more aggressive efforts to deport immigrants, has injected extreme uncertainty into the economic outlook.

The Fed is considering the net effect of these policies, which officials say will take time to filter across the economy. With the labor market still on solid footing, policymakers at the central bank argue that they can afford to be patient about restarting the interest rate cuts they put on pause in January after lowering borrowing costs by a full percentage point last year.

Traders in federal funds futures markets now expect the Fed could be on hold for the bulk of the year, delivering only one quarter-point rate cut by December. Some economists believe a pause on rate cuts could extend into 2026 because they expect tariffs to raise inflation to a degree that would make it challenging for the Fed to respond to a slowing economy.

The Fed’s wait-and-see approach has drawn the ire of the president, who has repeatedly demanded that the central bank lower interest rates. Trump has also gone after Powell personally, branding the Fed chair a “major loser” and “Mr. Too Late.” He at one point toyed with removing Powell, whom he elevated to Fed chair in his first term, but was urged by his own economic advisers against doing so for fear of sparking a financial panic.

The Supreme Court recently signaled that the president’s ability to meddle with the Fed is more limited than with other independent agencies, saying that the institution is a “uniquely structured, quasi-private entity.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters Thursday that Trump again expressed his belief to Powell that the Fed was making a mistake by not lowering interest rates. Leavitt added that the president did not discuss his plans for nominating a new chair when Powell’s term is up in May 2026.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company