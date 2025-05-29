Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Under Act 96, starting Jan.1, Hawaii visitors will pay an extra $3 for every $400 in overnight costs — or $30 more for every $4,000 spent to stay in the islands. A Page A1 story Wednesday had incorrect amounts for the increase.

>> Honolulu Council Chairperson Tommy Waters did not back a new version of Bill 60 regarding increased sewer fees that was presented by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, as was reported in a Page A1 story Wednesday.