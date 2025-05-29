Column: Native Hawaiian community center teaches real resilience

To much of the world, Hawaii is a paradise of rainbows, lush mountains and shimmering beaches. While making the documentary “Kipuka,” I was introduced to a story not captured by the typical tourist photos.

Native Hawaiians and long-time residents are being priced out of the places they’ve called home for generations. Local grocery prices rival those of Manhattan, and the cost of living in Hawaii is nearly 30% higher than in the next most expensive U.S. state.

Amid these pressures is an enduring grassroots community center on the windward side of Oahu, called Kualoa He‘eia Ecumenical Youth (KEY) Project.

Founded in 1968, KEY Project has been pivotal in preserving the small-town environment of this area, which is constantly under pressure to develop into a bustling tourist hub like Waikiki. It offers a gathering place and programming for youth and seniors, fostering a sense of belonging while helping people meet their basic needs. Their programs also help preserve traditional Hawaiian practices that are integral to the community’s identity.

This multifaceted role that KEY Project plays in their community is the focus of “Kipuka,” the latest film to come out of Findhelp’s storytelling initiative. It will debut this Friday at kipukafilm.com.

The 25-minute documentary was filmed over the course of two weeks while KEY Project was hosting their Ho‘opilina Youth Program.

For this summer day camp experience, local kids are brought together and taught skills like how to kilo (observe) their environment, remove invasive plants, and rebuild ancient fishponds. The work is challenging and hands-on, rooted in the idea that reconnecting with the aina (land) can help restore not only ecosystems, but also identity and resilience.

One of the film’s most powerful voices belongs to Rainbow Uli‘i, KEY Project’s executive director. She describes the community center as a kipuka, a word for the patches of land that survive lava flows, where native species thrive and regenerate. “That’s how I imagine KEY Project,” she says. “A place where people can be safe, feel protected and thrive.”

I was drawn to that metaphor, and not just for Hawaii. In a time when “resilience” gets tossed around as a buzzword, this community reminded me what real resilience looks like: slow, patient and deeply relational. It looks like Auntie Kimberly teaching kids to oli (chant) before entering sacred spaces. It looks like 11-year-old Hunter, who after a summer of working the land, declares that “video games just aren’t that interesting anymore.”

KEY Project’s story isn’t just local. The challenges Hawaii faces are reflected in communities across the country: gentrification, displacement, the widening gap between those who can afford to stay and those forced to leave. “Kipuka” asks a question we all need to grapple with: What does it mean to truly belong to a place?

This film was made possible by Findhelp, a technology company that connects people to essential resources to help meet their basic needs like food, housing, transportation, and more.

However, technology alone isn’t enough to strengthen the social safety net. Real change comes from the people and organizations doing the work on the ground. That’s why Findhelp’s storytelling initiative exists, to spotlight unsung heroes like the people at KEY Project who are holding their communities together.

I’m deeply grateful to the staff at KEY Project, the youth and families who opened their lives to us, and the kupuna (elders) who shared their wisdom. As Keilee, the kupuna program coordinator, said, “We’re not in this for the money. We’re here to help the people we care about the most.”

Jim Tuttle is senior multimedia producer at Findhelp, a social care technology company that connects people in need with programs that serve them.