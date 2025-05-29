Letter: Child abuse definitely not the Hawaiian way

It’s not the Hawaiian way to raise a child with the abuse that led to the death of Isabella Kalua. Hawaiians are not raised that way. I wasn’t.

It’s despicable beyond words that these two people, the Kaluas, apparently did what they did, resulting in the death of this beautiful child. These were monsters not fit to be called Hawaiians. Isabella did not deserve to die at the hands of two hateful people.

I was raised by my Hawaiian parents with love and respect, as were my grandparents and a great-grandfather, whom I was very fortunate to have seen before their passing. These were truly my ancestors who were Hawaiian. I’m sure there are other Hawaiians like me who were blessed to be raised with the same family values. I’m speaking on behalf of other Hawaiians, if I may, who are out there grieving for this child of God.

John Keala

Waianae

