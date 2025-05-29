Letter: City Council should push value capture fee for rail

I am happy to learn, from Thomas Brandt’s column, that there is a way to capture some relief for taxpayers faced with decades of paying for this overpriced and underperforming rail (“Property owners who benefit from rail should help pay for it,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 8). The “value capture” process already available to our City Council can, with some public-spirited will power, make those who will profit — some very substantially — from rail help to bear the cost of it. Council members, please take note.

Beppie Shapiro

Wilhelmina Rise

