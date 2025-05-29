Letter: East-West Center has few options for survival

People enjoy the scenery at the Japanese garden behind the East-West Center’s Jefferson Hall in 2007.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I participated in the spring East-West Center Board of Governors meeting. What’s astonishing was their glib manner when humility was required given the self-inflicted deterioration.

Every executive administration since 2009 told the EWC to develop independent funds. The center had 15 years to fix it.

Four things stood out: the mixed-message of a “strong possibility federal funding reinstatement” (so why the staff cuts?); the underwhelming goal of $2.5 million fundraising in 2025 — not inspiring; EWC will approach foreign governments for support (they haven’t read the Foreign Agents Registration Act); Hawaii Legislature will bail them out, the state can pay for their mismanagement.

EWC’s search for a CEO is no longer relevant. It is now a merger management opportunity. EWC must act fast; there isn’t much optionality.

The EWC may survive. But coming late to realities, confusing statements and low expectations don’t offer much hope.

Bromme H. Cole

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

New York City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter