Letter: Presidents must be more transparent about illness

Speculation is rife as to whether former President Joe Biden’s aides withheld information about his mental and physical problems. If so, it would not be the first time.

Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roose- velt, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan all had serious health problems that the public did not know about. Donald Trump was reportedly seriously ill with COVID, but minimized his condition publicly.

The voters deserve more information.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Moanalua

