Letter: Qatar’s gifted jet unlikely to fly as Air Force One

Ethical and legal reasons aside, the Qatari aircraft is unlikely to ever be used as Air Force One. There are already two 747-8 aircraft being converted to the VC-25B configuration. This is a huge job and the complexity involved has resulted in years of schedule slippages.

Before even starting modifications on the Qatar aircraft, it would be stripped to the frames to ensure there are no security issues. Once modifications commence, experience with the first two aircraft would help, but there will surely be snags.

Even if most of the work on the first two aircraft were dropped, it is unrealistic to think the Qatar aircraft would be available for service in less than three or four years, which is the same time frame as the two aircraft already under conversion.

Oh, and the cost for conversion of the Qatar aircraft is estimated at a billion dollars or more.

Jim King

Waikiki

