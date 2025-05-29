Off the news: Green signs landmark state climate fee

Gov. Josh Green signed “first-in-the-nation” legislation on Tuesday, adding 0.75% to Hawaii’s transient accommodations tax on hotel stays and cruise-ship port calls to raise funding for climate change-related projects, including wildfire threat reduction.

The tax is expected to raise between $90 million and $100 million annually — far short of the estimated $500 million to $600 million needed yearly — but can be leveraged with bonds and matching donations. With uncertainty high over federal spending and other state budget needs, Senate Bill 1396’s passage signals welcome support for necessary projects bolstering state resilience.