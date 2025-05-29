Gedeon to replace Republican Gene Ward

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Democratic Gov. Josh Green has named Republican Joe Gedeon to succeed the late Republican Rep. Gene Ward to represent Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley.

Green picked Gedeon out of a list of three potential replacements sent to him by a panel of Hawaii Republican Party members in Ward’s district.

Gedeon will become the ninth Republican in the 51-member state House.

He will serve until Ward’s seat comes up for reelection in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election.

In an announcement from Green’s office about Gedeon’s appointment, Gedeon said, “Gene was a family friend, a mentor and a lifelong example of integrity and public service. His legacy in Hawai‘i Kai is profound and I hope to carry forward the values he championed: community, accountability and unwavering commitment to the people he served.”

Gedeon was born and raised in Hawaii Kai, was an Eagle Scout, graduated from Henry J. Kaiser High School, Kapiolani Community College and ITT Technical Institute in San Diego.

He co-founded the marketing and advertising companies JPG Hawaii and JPG Media.

He was the youngest president of the Waikiki Rotary Club from 2016 to 2017 and serves on the board of directors of the American Advertising Federation of Hawaii and the Central YMCA.

In a statement, Green said “I appreciate the willingness of Joe Gedeon and the other nominees to step up and work hard to fill the huge void left by such a lifelong and passionate public servant as Gene Ward. We believe one human being cannot truly replace another, but we hope as Gene’s successor, Joe will bring the same caring dedication that made his predecessor so valuable to his community.”

Ward had served in the House for 27 years.

This year, health issues kept Ward away from the Capitol for much of the legislative session.

On March 21, Ward announced his resignation effective March 31. He died April 4 at the age of 82.

As East Honolulu Republicans narrowed the search for his replacement, the Republican Party said in a statement that the process to fill a seat in Hawaii’s Legislature vacated by a Republican had not occurred in over 60 years.