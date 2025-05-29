On the Move: Elaine Gascon and Katherine Shofran

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Elaine Gascon to AOAO unit manager of its commercial lines sales unit and Katherine Shofran to AOAO account manager II of its AOAO unit. Gascon has more than 13 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is a designated Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in General Insurance, and licensed in property and casualty, and life and health insurance. Shofran will oversee renewal and servicing of AOAO commercial lines accounts.

