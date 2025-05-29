UFC champion B.J. Penn charged for alleged abuse of his mom, 79

Former UFC lightweight champion Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III was arrested twice this week for allegedly assaulting his 79-year-old mother amid a dispute where the mixed martial artist believes his family has been replaced by impostors.

Penn, 46, of Hilo, has posted bizarre ramblings on social media in recent months, including of one of his arrest Monday.

In that footage, filmed by a friend, Penn is seen lying on his back in his bed asking how he could be arrested in his own home.

Penn then asks that Hawaii Police Department officers who know him be brought to speak with him while questioning the officers’ motivation for signing up for a career in law enforcement.

He was charged Tuesday with two misdemeanor counts of abuse of a household member.

Penn, a former candidate for governor, is barred from being near the mother of his children or his mom after two petitions for protective orders were granted by a Hilo family court judge.

His mom, Lorraine P. Shin, and the mother of his two daughters, Shealen Uaiula, allege the fighter suffers from traumatic brain injuries, drug abuse and has lost touch with reality.

Shin wrote that Penn is suffering from “Capgras delusional syndrome,” a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent or other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter.

“He believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets. In the best interest for my safety, l ask the court for a 6 months TRO and have my son ordered to get medical treatment or other source of therapy,” wrote Shin in her petition filed Tuesday.

On Sunday at 8:45 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a fight at Shin’s home.

In her petition, Shin said she had no mail in her box from Friday to Sunday and she asked B.J. “if he took the mail out of the mailbox and he said no.”

At about 8:40 p.m. Shin said she saw B.J. outside of her front gate leaning inside of the driver’s back seat of his friend’s rented four-door gray sedan with a large “super-bright” handheld flashlight.

“I approached him and saw mail in the back seat of a 4-door gray sedan. I asked him if that was my mail, and he said no. Immediately tried to call the police because I knew that was my mail and understood that it was a federal offense to take mail out of a U.S. mailbox. My son immediately shoved his flashlight directly into my eyes to blind me from dialing my cell phone. I tried turning in several directions and he continued to blind me with his flashlight,” Shin wrote. “I then tried to grab the flashlight and remove it from my face, and then he grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan which I felt a sharp pain in my back. I then started to scream at the top of my voice for my son Reagan Penn to help me. Reagan lives two houses away from me. Reagan ran over to help me. I then dialed 911 for help.”

B.J. Penn posted a video of the confrontation on his Instagram account allegedly showing Shin and him yelling at one another.

“HIT ME! HIT ME! HIT ME! — is that an 80 year old woman ??? (laughing face emoji) This isn’t the first time that Imposter identity thief FAKE LORRAINE SHIN has tried to get me to assault her and she has already walked around my house with a gun when I asked her about my finances and my families finances,” wrote Penn on his page. “This lady knows nothing about business and is a murdering thief. The REAL LORRAINE SHIN MAKES THIS MORON LOOK PARKED.”

The next day police returned to the home after Penn allegedly broke into his mom’s house. He left before officers arrived.

On Monday at 9 a.m., police responded to a “warning citation violation at the same address involving the same parties” after Shin reported that Penn was inside her home earlier that morning, in violation of the warning citation.

“Penn left the residence before police arrived, however was located nearby a short time later at 9:30 a.m. and arrested and charged for abuse of family or household member,” read a statement from the Hawaii Police Department. “He was transported to the East Hawaii Detention Facility for the booking and identification process.”

Penn paid $2,000 bail to get out of jail Monday and $1,000 to bail out on Tuesday.

He did not reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

Shin alleges Penn filled the key hole to her door with glue and stole her purse, credit cards, items in her safe, clothes and other household belongings.

Shin filed felony theft complaints with police. She declined a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

In her petition for a protective order, Uaiula accused Penn of being aggressive toward their daughters, drug abuse and cutting off child support. She said he posted wild accusations naming her on social media, including pictures of her deceased mother, and accused her and his children of being impostors.

“Over the past year, Mr. Penn has accused me of being a CIA agent and claims I wear multiple masks. He also stated that I am a part of the ‘sabotage squad’,” she wrote. “Then he says in his words, ‘I promise I will end you.’”

The domestic violence allegations against Penn date to 2019, when Uaiula accused him of a decade of abuse threatening to kill her family.

Penn unsuccessfully tried April 7 to petition the court for a restraining order against his mom, alleging her “friends” and “agents” have weapons and are very dangerous.

Shin keeps the house very dark and has “thugs and thieves” living there with them, Penn wrote.

“I am scared for my life and they are stealing all of my money,” Penn wrote. He finished his UFC career with 16 wins, 14 losses and two draws.