TODAY

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Nationals at Mariners 3:40 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASKETBALL: NBA CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 5: Pacers at Knicks 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

GOLF

DP: Austrian Alpine Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Women’s Championship 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123

PGA: Memorial Tournament 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live from the U.S. Women’s Open 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE FINALS

Game 5: Oilers at Stars 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

SOCCER

CONCACAF W U-20: Canada vs. Panama 6:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Italian: Cremonese vs. Spezia 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

French: Reims vs. Metz 8:30 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

CONCACAF W U-20: Mexico vs. Nicaragua 10 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

Libertadores: Penarol vs. Velez Sarsfield 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Libertadores: Colo-Colo vs. Atl. Bucaramng. 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Texas vs. Florida 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma 8:30 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Oregon vs. UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open (continued) midnight TNT 43/553 125

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 11 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

Craftsman Trucks Rackley Roofing qualif. 10:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NHRA Epping qualifying 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Craftsman Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Reds at Cubs 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Guardians 1:10 p.m. FDSW 20/226 81*

Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Pirates at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA

BASEBALL: NCAA REGIONALS

Binghampton at Georgia 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Kentucky vs. West Virginia 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

East Carolina vs. Florida State 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Holy Cross at North Carolina 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Little Rock at LSU 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

USC vs. TCU 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Miami vs. Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Bethune-Cookman at Florida State 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Wright State at Vanderbilt noon SEC NA/220 262*

Oklahoma State vs. Duke noon ESPNU NA/221 73

South Carolina-Upstate vs. Clemson noon ACC NA/251 261

Arizona State vs. UC Irvine 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders 2 p.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

DP: Austrian Alpine Open 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Women’s Championship 6 a.m. USA 29/555 123

PGA: Memorial Tournament 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live from the U.S. Women’s Open 2 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Champions: Principal Charity Classic*** 3 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SOCCER

CONCACAF W U-20: U.S. vs. Guyana 6:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

UEFA Nations women: England vs. Portugal 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

CONCACAF W U-20: C. Rica vs. Prt. Rico 9:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Vancouver vs. Atletico Ottawa 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

SOFTBALL: WOMEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Elimination bracket: Teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Elimination bracket: Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open (continued) midnight TNT 43/553 125

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

French Open 11 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

RADIO

TODAY

Softball, WCWS: Texas vs. Florida 6 a.m. 1500-AM

Softball, WCWS: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma 8:30 a.m. 1500-AM

Softball, WCWS: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech 1 p.m. 1500-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 5: Pacers at Knicks 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

Softball, WCWS: Oregon vs. UCLA 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM

FRIDAY

MLB: Giants at Marlins 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM