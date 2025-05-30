Free summer meals to be offered at 68 Hawaii public schools

The Hawaii Department of Education said free meals will be offered at 68 public schools statewide, starting June 12.

The meals will be available Monday through Friday, except on the Fourth of July holiday, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Seamless Summer Option” program.

Breakfast will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Children must be 18 and younger to qualify, but do not need to be enrolled in public school to participate.

“For many of our students, school meals are a vital source of daily nutrition,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi in a news release. “Our cafeteria teams are stepping up once again to make sure kids across Hawaii stay healthy and well-fed this summer. We encourage families to take advantage of these free meals — no sign-up or enrollment is needed.”

All meals must be eaten on campus; no grab-and-go options are available.

To qualify, schools must have at least 50% of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch and host a summer program on campus. Parents may call their nearest participating school directly for details.

Participating schools

OAHU (40 schools)

>> August Ahrens Elementary; Campbell High; Dole Middle; Ewa Makai Middle; Farrington High; Fern Elementary; Hauula Elementary; Hokulani Elementary; Kaala Elementary; Kahuku Elementary; Kahuku High & Intermediate; Kailua Elementary; Kaimuki High; Kalakaua Middle; Kalihi Elementary; Kalihi Waena Elementary; Kaneohe Elementary; Kapalama Elementary; Kauluwela Elementary; Laie Elementary; Lehua Elementary; Leihoku Elementary; Maemae Elementary; Maili Elementary; Makaha Elementary; Nanaikapono Elementary; Nanakuli Elementary; Nanakuli High & Intermediate; Pearl City High; Pope Elementary; Puohala Elementary; Puuhale Elementary; Roosevelt High; Stevenson Middle; Waianae Elementary; Waianae Intermediate; Waianae High; Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate; Wheeler Elementary; Wheeler Middle.

HAWAII (15 schools)

>>Hilo High; Honokaa High & Intermediate; Kapi‘olani Elementary; Kau High & Pahala Intermediate; Keaau Elementary; Keaau Middle; Kealakehe Elementary; Konawaena Elementary; Mountain View Elementary; Naʻalehu Elementary; Paʻauilo Elementary & Intermediate; Pahoa High & Intermediate; Waiakea High; Waiakea Intermediate.

MAUI (9 schools)

>> Baldwin High; Haʻiku Elementary; Kahului Elementary; Kalama Intermediate; Kekaulike High; Lokelani Intermediate; Maui Waena Intermediate; Waiheʻe Elementary; Wailuku Elementary.

MOLOKAI (2 schools)

>> Kaunakakai Elementary; Molokai Middle.

KAUAI (2 schools)

>> Kapaa Elementary; Kaumualii Elementary.