Kilauea summit viewing area reopens after earthquake damage

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has reopened a summit viewing area seven years after it was shuttered by earthquakes.

The observation deck at Uekahuna — the highest point on Kilauea — had been closed since May 2018.

The deck, along with the park’s historic Jaggar Museum and two buildings used by the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, were damaged by the 2018 Kilauea eruption and summit collapse that triggered thousands of smaller earthquakes over four months.

Due to critical damage, the buildings were completely removed, with deconstruction beginning in April 2024.

The historic Jaggar Museum will not be rebuilt. A new Hawaiian Volcano Observatory field station is being built near the historic ball field by Kilauea Military Camp.

The observation deck, however, has been repaired of fractures, along with the historic stone walls, and is now open to the public.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to Uekahuna,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a news release. “We deeply appreciate how understanding the community and park visitors have been during the construction process, and mahalo those who provided feedback on the options.”

From Uekahuna, which is at an elevation of over 4,000 feet, one can get a sweeping view of Halemaʻumaʻu and Mauna Loa, and sometimes, a glimpse of white-tailed tropicbirds soaring above the crater walls.

Park officials said an outline of the former Jaggar Museum footprint is still viewable at the deck, including stones from the original columns to commemorate the historic building.

A new path connects the observation deck to Crater Rim Trail along the rim of the caldera, and the area has been replanted with native shrubs, grasses and trees.

A historic, stone bench has been restored, and several new benches added, as well.

Visitors were able to watch lava fountains from “episode 23” of the ongoing, off-and-on eruption at Kilauea, which officially began Dec. 23.

The restrooms and comfort station at Uekahuna are expected to reopen later this summer after a new water tank is completed.

Park officials urge visitors to stay behind the stone walls and post-and-cable barriers at Uekahuna and along the caldera rim for their safety, warning that the steep, unstable cliff edges lead to a drop of 500 feet to the crater floor.

For more information on visiting Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, visit www.nps.gov/havo.