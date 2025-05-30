Letter: Jerry Burris impacted many in fruitful career

I had the pleasure of working briefly with Jerry Burris at The Honolulu Advertiser during the tenure of hard-hitting editor Sanford “Sandy” Zalburg in the late 1960s. I was working as the back-up police beat reporter when Jerry was the United Press International stringer reporter. It was an exciting time to be a newswriter.

I never realized that Jerry was a 1969 University of Hawaii graduate. The same year I graduated.

I was shocked and surprised to hear of his passing, with the story highlights by Beverly Creamer-Burris. I was a Ka Leo reporter at UH when Jerry and Beverly were editors. Although we never kept in touch, I followed Jerry’s career from a distance while working in California. It was a pleasure knowing him and like all who dealt with him in his long career, he will be missed.

John Shockley

Makakilo

