Letter: Protesting for peace in Gaza is not antisemitic

I’m getting whiplash keeping up with our country’s stance on antisemitism. In 2017, after the Charlottesville rally where torch-wielding white supremacists marched to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, chanting “Jews will not replace us!” Trump pronounced some of the protesters as “very fine people.”

When students protest about war crimes against women and children and systemic genocide through bombing and starvation, that is declared hate speech and anyone involved must be deported. To be clear, Hamas struck first in 2023 and killed more than 1,200 Jewish citizens. Israel struck back and killed nearly 54,000 Palestinians, and it continues to do so.

Protesting the war in Gaza doesn’t mean you’re antisemetic or anti-Palestinian, it means you value life and want peace for both sides.

Tina Shaffer

Kailua

