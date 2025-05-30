Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 30, 2025 74° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Tourist industry should foot climate fee bill

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Tourists and beachgoers pack the shores of Waikiki in 2020.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

Tourists and beachgoers pack the shores of Waikiki in 2020.