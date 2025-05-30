Letter: Tourist industry should foot climate fee bill

I like Gov. Josh Green a lot, but I don’t like the smell and sound of an unfriendly added tax on visitors to Hawaii. There is a simple way to raise the funds that are needed: Tax the corporations — many of them owners of giant chains — for the burden that tourism imposes on the state. And if anyone needs to stand up for the environment in Hawaii, it’s those who live in Hawaii year-round.

The unfortunately nicknamed “green tax” on tourists is a big mistake that leaves the impression that Hawaii residents spend so little on preserving our environment that we have to tax individual visitors to our state. Those visitors are not the ones with the money. The money is in the hands of the tourism industry, which can shrug off another line on the hotel bill by saying “the governor made me do it.”

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

