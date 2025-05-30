Letter: Turn a new leaf and try low-fat, plant-based diet

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

You can protect the planet, improve your health and save money with a few simple lifestyle changes. Heart disease and stroke — largely caused by a high-fat, animal-based diet — are preventable and even reversible through a low-fat, plant-based diet. This same diet also helps fight climate change: Meat and dairy production contributes to about 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions, drives deforestation, pollutes water and harms biodiversity.

Shifting to a plant-based diet could cut land use and emissions by up to 75% and slash water use by half. Fruits, vegetables and grains reduce artery- clogging inflammation, and similar habits may slow or reverse early Alzheimer’s disease. Add moderate exercise, sleep, and avoid smoking and heavy alcohol to maximize benefits.

These changes could save the U.S. health care system billions, especially Medicare. Best of all, plant-based diets are affordable — and help with weight loss, too.

Gordon LaBedz

Kekaha, Kauai

