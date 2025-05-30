Letter: UH baseball coach keeps tradition going strong

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Congratulations to coach Rich Hill and the University of Hawaii baseball team on a successful 2025 season. Although the ’Bows did not get as far as they would have liked in the postseason, coach Hill has cultivated a brand of baseball that Hawaii fans can be proud of and rally behind.

Coach Les Murakami started the tradition, saying that smaller local boys can still play college ball if they worked in the weight room on strength.

Fifty years later, as the game evolved to be based on physicality, speed and power, coach Hill has proven that Hawaii can still be successful with sound fundamentals and by playing smart and playing hard.

Donald Chock

Waialae

